Julie Anne MCNEILL

MCNEILL, Julie Anne Late of Kensington Grove, Queensland, passed away unexpectedly on 17th March, 2019, aged 68 years. Loved Wife of Stephen. Much loved Mum of Jay, Kim-Maree and Lee. Cherished Nana of 9. Dear Sister to Frank, Brian and Lauren and Aunt to their respective families. Widely treasured by family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Julie's celebration of life, to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 1 John Street, Laidley, Queensland. Service commencing at 11.00am, Friday 5th April, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Australia, gift envelopes available at the church. "Julie's legacy will live on through all whom she has helped and so openly loved" TS Burstow Funerals Pty Ltd Gatton 07 5468 2900
Published in Junee Southern Cross on Mar. 28, 2019
