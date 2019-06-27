Home

Maurice R Moroney & Co Funeral Directors
12 Belmore Street
Junee, New South Wales 2663
02 6924 3068
Margaret Emily JORDAN

Margaret Emily JORDAN Notice
JORDAN Margaret Emily Of Junee, passed away peacefully on Sunday 23rd June 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Jordan. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Christine and Gordon Groves, Ann, Kenneth and Jacki. Adore Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Aged 88 years

At Rest.



The relatives and friends of the Mrs Margaret Emily Jordan are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday 28th June 2019. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel commencing at 1.00pm.



Published in Junee Southern Cross on June 27, 2019
