HANDLEY Robin Louise "Robbie"



17/04/1929 - 16/06/2019



Late of Blakeney Lodge, Murray Glen Village, Tumut and formerly of Gundagai Road, Junee.



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Blakeney Lodge on Sunday evening 16th June 2019. Aged 90 years



Cherished wife of Jim. Adored and much-loved mother and best friend of Susan, Michael and Fiona. Treasured Grandma of Lachlan, Bethany and Sam, Taylah and Samara, Madisyn, and Shaun. Great Grandma to Adeline and Baby Milligan, Kaleb and Abigail. Special Robbie to Luke and Maggie, Brooke and Daniel, Kooper, Oliver and Baby Armstrong. Inspirational teacher and valued friend and confidante to many. Robin will be sadly missed by her family and friends.







A Service of Thanksgiving for Robin's Life will be held at All Saint's Anglican Church, River Street, Tumut on Friday 21st June 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, and we encourage everyone to wear something bright. Cremation will take place privately after the service.







~Rest in Peace ~







In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully received at the Church, and will go towards Dementia Research and Blakeney Lodge Residents Fund.







Published in Junee Southern Cross on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary