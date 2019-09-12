Home

Maurice R Moroney & Co Funeral Directors
12 Belmore Street
Junee, New South Wales 2663
02 6924 3068
Christopher John TREVORROW


1951 - 2019
Christopher John TREVORROW Notice
TREVORROW (John) Christopher John Passed peacefully at Calvary Hospital. Soulmate of Diane (dec). Loving father and father in law of Tracy, Leeann and Richard, Christopher and Justin and Kristy. Proud Pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Aged 68

Resting peacefully



The relatives and friends of the late Mr John Trevorrow are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Friday 13 September 2019 with a Service of Celebration at Illabo Cemetery commencing at 1.00pm.



Published in Junee Southern Cross on Sept. 12, 2019
