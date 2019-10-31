Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Dorothy ELAM

Dorothy ELAM Notice
ELAM (nee Wilson) Dorothy Passed away peacefully at Junee District Hospital on Wednesday, 23rd October 2019. Loved Wife of Hedley (dec'd). Beloved Mother of Jeanette, Pat, Linda and Jayne. Loving Nana of her adored Grand-Children and Great-Grandchildren. Aged 85 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service to celebrate the life of Dorothy Elam will be held on Friday, 1st November 2019 at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street Wagga Wagga, Commencing at 12:30pm. Following the service Dorothy will be privately cremated. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations towards Junee Can Assist will be accepted at the chapel.



Published in Junee Southern Cross on Oct. 31, 2019
