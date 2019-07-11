|
|
TURTON (Ecca) Eric Of Junee; passed away suddenly at home. Dearly beloved husband of the late Elva Turton. Loving father of Phillip and Geoffrey (Dec'd). Fond brother to his many brothers and sisters.
Aged 92 years
At Rest
'To know the man was to love the man'
The relatives and friends of the late Mr Eric (Ecca) Turton are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Saturday 13 July 2019. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Junee Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Junee Southern Cross on July 11, 2019