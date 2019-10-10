|
GOLDSTRAW (Nee Jenkins) Olive May Of Junee, passed away peacefully on Thursday 3rd October 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John and Rhonda (Both Dec'd), Rodney and Gloria 'June' (Dec'd), Larry and Beryl, Sam and Terese, Maurice and Sylvia, Lance and Marilyn, Owen, Kathleen and John, Sharon and Robert (Dec'd), Sheryl and Peter, Shane, Gail and David. Adored and loving 'Little Nan' of her beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Aged 97 years
At Rest
'A mother is clothed with strength and dignity, laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks her words are wise and she gives instructions with kindness.'
The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Olive May Goldstraw are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Tuesday 15th October 2019. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery after a Service of Thanksgiving in St Luke's Anglican Church Junee commencing at 11.00 am.
Published in Junee Southern Cross on Oct. 10, 2019